Man arrested in connection with N. Pierce Street shooting

Posted at 3:45 PM, Dec 01, 2022
Lafayette man arrested on warrants in connection with November 7 shooting.

Lafayette Police say a local man was arrested on warrants for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gregory Jones Jr., 28, was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force and deputes with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

He's been booked into the Iberia Parish jail and will be transferred to Lafayette later.

He's accused in connection with the November 7 shooting that happened just before midnight on North Pierce Street. Investigators said two masked men wearing all black made entry into the residence and held the occupants at gunpoint. A struggle ensued between one of the male occupants of the residence which resulted with the occupant being shot. The suspects then fled the residence with miscellaneous items on foot.

The victim, a 30-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

