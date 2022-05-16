Man arrested in connection with Marigny Circle shots fired incident

A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says they are investigating an attempted murder in the 500 block of Marigny Circle.

Deputies responded to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 after reports of shots fired in the area.

A suspect, 34-year-old Roel Rivera-Briones, was arrested in connection to the incident. They say Rivera-Briones fired multiple shots at one victim during the incident. The victim was not injured.

Rivera-Briones was arrested, charged with Attempted Second-degree Murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

