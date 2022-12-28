Man arrested for June 2021 shooting in Lafayette Police Department parking lot

A man has been arrested following the 2021 shooting in the Lafayette Police Department's parking lot.

On June 11, 2021 at around 8:14 pm in the 900 block of E. University Avenue, a Lafayette Police officer called out that shots were being fired.

As a result of the shots , police located six victims. Three of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other three victims were un-injured.

Artella R Andrus III has been arrested for attempted first-degree murder in the shooting.

