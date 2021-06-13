Lafayette Police ID suspect in parking lot shooting

Lafayette Police have identified a suspect in Friday's shooting in the Police Department parking lot.

Artella Andrus, 22, is being held in West Baton Rouge on other charges; a warrant has been issued in Lafayette accusing him of six counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, police say. Once he has been processed on the WBR charges, he will be transferred to Lafayette for processing on our charges, police say.

The warrant was issued in connection with the 8:15 p.m. shooting in the parking lot of the police headquarters on University Avenue on June 11.

Police found three victims of gunshot wounds and performed first aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. All the victims were listed in stable condition.

Investigators learned that 6 individuals were walking near the police department after leaving a nearby apartment complex. For unknown reasons, the victims were fired upon by and unknown suspect in a passing vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area.

The six victims, three 20-year-old men and three 19-year-old men, are all from Lafayette.

Investigators were contacted by deputies from West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in reference to a shooting investigation that occurred on Interstate 10 Friday night after the Lafayette incident.

Investigators with WBRSO believed that the victim in the interstate shooting was the suspect that was involved in the incident that occurred in the parking lot of the police department. In the I-10 case, the victim was not wounded, police say.

Investigators with Lafayette Police Department were able to interview the suspect and gain enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Andrus, police say.

This investigation is ongoing.