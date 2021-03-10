Man arrested following March 4 shooting in Lafayette that injured one

One person has been arrested in connection to a March 4 shooting in Lafayette that left one person injured.

According to police, Terrence Fernell Sr. is accused of shooting someone in the 200 block of Lacobie Street.

Police say the victim was shot outside of a residence and suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Fernell was later identified and arrested and is now facing an attempted second degree murder charge.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident.

