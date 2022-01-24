Man accused of cockfighting in Youngsville

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – A 62-year-old man is accused of multiple counts of cockfighting.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance Saturday night in the 600 block of Linden Lewis Road in Youngsville. Responding deputies located multiple chickens as well as cockfighting paraphernalia at the location, according to Valerie Ponsetti, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. Detectives and Animal Control also responded to the scene as part of the investigation.

William Green was arrested on charges of animal abuse (cockfighting) (12 counts), participation in cockfighting, and unlawful possession, transfer, or manufacture of animal fighting paraphernalia.

The investigation remains ongoing and may lead to additional arrests in this case, Ponsetti stated.

