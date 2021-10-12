Macaroni Kid and sponsors set out to deliver cheerful spooky fun boo baskets all across Lafayette Parish

Halloween will undoubtedly look and feel a little different this year, but that’s not going to stop our community from spreading some Halloween cheer!

Macaroni Kid Lafayette has partnered with Burgersmith and numerous other business sponsors to start Boo Baskets, a “pay it forward” type of activity during the month of October.

The idea of the Boo Basket is that when you receive one on your doorstep, you turn around and make 2 more and surprise 2 of your neighbors or friends by leaving it on their doorstep. Throughout the month, the Halloween fun will spread across the entire community.

Macaroni Kid Lafayette, Burgersmith & sponsors have put together over 150 baskets that will be delivered this weekend all across town. Once you receive one, be sure to hang the “We’ve Been Boo’d” sign on your door and pass on the fun.

You don’t have to wait until you receive one to give one though, they say. Visit lafayettela.macaronikid.com [lafayettela.macaronikid.com] and get the printables to make your own baskets and start the trend with your neighbors. Direct article link: https://lafayettela.macaronikid.com/articles/5f84b25f5c1d4014020558ae/safer-halloween-fun-youve-been-bood [lafayettela.macaronikid.com]

Did you receive a Boo Basket? Be sure to share your photos on social media using the hashtag #MacKidBoodUs .They would love to see happy families!

