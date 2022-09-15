LUS suspends late payment charges until Oct. 31

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has extended the suspension of late payment charges for all LUS customers to October 31, 2022.

As Lafayette’s local utility, LUS has options for making payments such as online at www.lus.org, payment by mail (P.O. Box 4024-C, Lafayette, LA 70502), or by telephone at (337) 291-8280.

LUS Customer Service locations at 1875 W. Pinhook Road and 2701 Moss Street are available to walk-in customers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a drop-box available for check or money order payments. The Moss Street location has a drive-thru available for customers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

