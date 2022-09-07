LUS Fiber blames "internet drain" for parish-wide outages Monday

"Internet drain" is to blame for the outages Lafayette Utilities System Fiber customers experienced on Monday, some for hours.

On Tuesday, LUS Fiber Director, Ryan Meche, confirmed that many fiber customers lost service on Labor Day, however, he stated 95 percent were back up quickly.

In some cases, Meche said workers had to respond to assist with reconnecting service.

LUS Fiber customers, as well as some AT&T customers, took to social media Monday to share stories. One reported losing LUS Fiber for at least 12 hours. Outages were reported in north Lafayette, the Youngsville area and near Acadiana Mall.

Consumers also reported hourslong waits when calling the LUS Fiber customer assistance line.

In a recent article from our partners at The Acadiana Advocate, Meche reportedly stated that the problem was a drain on a large AT&T data center, which smaller providers go through.

More details from The Acadiana Advocate on the LUS fiber outage can be found by clicking here.

Meche was not able to say how many customers were affected by the event or what may have happened with AT&T.