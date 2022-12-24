LUS customers may experience low water pressure

Lafayette – Some LUS customers may experience lower than normal water pressure due to freezing weather conditions affecting the water system.

LUS is requesting customers check for water leaks on the inside and outside of their homes and businesses.

If a leak is found, please turn off water at the hand cut-off valve. The hand cut-off valve is found a few feet from the meter.

If you cannot locate the hand cut-off valve, please contact LUS at (337) 291-5740.

If residents can conserve water use and delay using appliances that rely on water such as dishwashers and washing machines, it will benefit system reliability.