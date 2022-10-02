LUS crews turning the lights back on in Florida

LUS crews are in Lakeland, Florida, restoring power to residents who survived Hurricane Ian.

On Sunday, photos were posted showing crews working to restore power. Lafayette Utilities System, like most utility systems, is part of a mutual aid network that ensures communities that experience disasters get help turning the lights back on.

"91 year-old Lakeland resident hanging out with the LUS guys. “Absolute pleasure to help them out,” Kevin Forestier -LUS T&D Operations Supervisor," the post states. "This morning Lakeland still had 10,000 customers out of power."

Here's the post: