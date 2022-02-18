LUS awarded grants to fund water and wastewater improvement projects

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) says they have been awarded four grants totaling over $9.5 million from the state to fund projects to be used for water and wastewater improvements.

The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget (JLCB), at the recommendation of the Water Sector Commission (WCP), reviewed LUS projects for resiliency and consolidation of our systems to allocate ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The water and wastewater ARPA grants will fund the projects detailed below:

The North Water Treatment Plant will install a new power generation system able to run at full capacity during systemwide power outages.

South Water Treatment Plant will construct a secondary ground storage tank and a new media filter for water filtration.

North East Sewer Plant and Ambassador Sewer Plant will rehabilitate the headworks system used for filtering out materials during wastewater treatment.

New water main system on Sabatier Road.

Installation of new dedicated generators for lift stations and water wells for reliability during power outages.

“We are excited to get started on these vital projects and appreciate the State’s grant opportunity for funding a portion of them,” said Jeff Stewart, LUS Utilities Director.

