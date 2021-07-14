Lt. Gov. Nungesser honors poet, longtime UL professor

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is in Acadiana Wednesday night to honor the life and contributions of Louisiana poet Frederick Nelson.

Nelson is not only a World War II veteran, but is also an inventor who spent 40 years teaching physics at UL Lafayette.

Nungesser is presenting a proclamation to Nelson during a ceremony at Don's Specialty Meats in Scott.

KATC sat down with Nelson in 2020 for "What's Your Story?" He described his time in the Navy as a crewman on a bomber at the end of WWII, and how he went to work after the war fixing the world where he could. That's when the inventions began; it started with a mud hammer, a device used to help extract oil. Bringing this invention to market brought Nelson to Lafayette.

He picked up writing from his father, whose poems he could still recite from memory at 93 years old.

You can read more of Nelson's story here.

