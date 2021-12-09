LSP, local veterans organization partner for toy drive

State Police in the Acadiana area are partnering with a local veterans organization for a toy drive and toy distribution this holiday season.

LSP Troop I says they have partnered with Once Was, Inc. to collect unused toys to the less fortunate in the community.

Once Was Inc says on their website that the drive will honoring children of those who served in the military and serving those in need

The toy drive will be conducted until December 17, 2021, with the distribution being held on December 18, 2021 at Walmart in Carencro.

Distribution will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and while supplies last.

Drop-off locations are below:

Carencro PD

110 Centennial Drive

Dollar General

415B Bertrand Drive

Louisiana State Police Troop I

121 E Pont Des Mouton Road

Walmart Carencro

3810 NE Evangeline Thruway

Once Was Inc's Hams for Heroes will also be happening on December 18.

------------------------------------------------------------

