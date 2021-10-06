LPSS warns about escalating TikTok trends which now includes slapping staff

The Lafayette Parish School System is addressing the latest TikTok trends saying they say are now escalating.

Superintendent Irma Trosclair, in a statement, says that the district is not immune to the increasing popularity of TikTok trends that promote vandalism, theft and now violence.

Trosclair is asking parents to make sure their children know the challenges are not innocent pranks. The challenges now, they say, include hitting or slapping staff at schools.

"Our district is not immune to this concerning trend. What may have started as minor pranks, has now turned into costly repairs and replacements, restricted access to bathrooms, and other distractions from the important work schools are doing to keep students safe, and learning in person. Not only is the damage expensive to repair, stolen items are difficult to replace during the pandemic. Now we hear the challenges are escalating, and kids are being encouraged to hit or slap a staff member, moving from property damage to violence," Trosclair said.

The school system says that disciplinary actions will be taken if students are found to be trying these challenges on school campuses.

"Serious disciplinary action will be imposed on students being destructive or displaying any inappropriate behavior. Restitution will be made for damaged property. Additionally, theft, vandalism, and striking a teacher will lead to police involvement. No exceptions will be made for such behaviors."

They ask that students have school pride and be positive role models. Trosclair adds that students should inform their parents, administrators and other adults on campus if they know of any challenges taking place in the district.

"Thank you for taking this matter seriously and for your efforts to help ensure LPSS schools are safe teaching and learning environments for all students and staff," she said.

It is not yet know if any challenges have taken place on school campuses in Lafayette. Last month, administrators at Southside High School in Youngsville took steps to avoid being a part of the controversy. Principal Catherine Cassidy sent a voicemail out to families after speaking to students last month.

Iberia Parish schools have noted instances of damage from these trends. Read that story here.

