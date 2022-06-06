LPSS to host redistricting workshop

The public is invited to a workshop Tuesday on redistricting in Lafayette Parish for schools.

The schools board will host the meeting on Tuesday, June 7 at the Lafayette Parish School Board office at 6:00 pm. There, they will present a plan for potential election districts.

"Redistricting may change which school board member represents your voting district. However, changes made to voting districts will NOT impact attendance zones or change where a student attends school," LPSS says.

If you are unable to attend the workshop and would like to provide feedback or input on School Board redistricting, please email redistrict@lpssonline.com.

The public can also visit lpssonline.com/school-board/2022-redistricting-maps for more information and to access the proposed map.

