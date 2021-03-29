LPSS to extend school days to make up time

Beginning on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, LPSS will extend the school day by five minutes for all elementary and middle schools.

This is due to weather-related school closures during the year.

The state requires a certain number of instructional minutes each school year; if days are lost to weather events the time must be made up. Most districts do build extra days into their calendars for this purpose, but if there are too many weather days during a school year the time must be made up. During this school year there have been multiple weather events, including a hurricane and an ice storm, that required the closure of parish schools.

The additional five minutes will be added to the end of the school day. As a result, dismissal and afternoon bus routes will be pushed back five minutes.

This extension of the school day does not apply to David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy or any of the high schools, as they have additional instructional minutes built into their schedule.

Early College Academy families will be notified about their revised schedule.