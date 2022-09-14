LPSS teachers gifted a chance to win this year's "Love Our Schools" Home Giveaway

Time is running out to get your tickets for the "Lover Our Schools" home giveaway.

The deadline for your chance to win a brand new home in the Couret Farms neighborhood, a traditional neighborhood development in Upper Lafayette, just south of Carencro, is this coming Sunday.

Thanks to Dr. Kip Schumacher, Matt Stuller and Nick Pugh, every employee who works for Lafayette Parish School System will have a chance to win that home valued at 330 thousand dollars.

Courtesy of the Community Foundation of Acadiana

A portion of the proceeds from this home giveaway fundraiser will be given directly to each school within the Lafayette Parish School System to address their specific areas of need, while the remainder will be used for future Love Our Schools initiatives.

To purchase a $25 ticket you can visit their website by clicking here.

Courtesy of the Love Our Schools Initiative Joseph Farmhouse