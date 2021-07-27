LPSS secures funding for more than 200 new seats for children birth to age 3

As part of its partnership with the Lafayette Ready Start Network, LPSS has secured funding for a new program that will make available more than 200 seats in 11 local early learning centers for children from birth to age three.

These seats are now available on a first-come, first-served basis to families who apply and meet the requirements for household income and work/school status.

This locally funded and administered program provides high-quality child care for young children at no cost to parents.

To apply, visit www.enrolllafayette.com, log in and select “Ready Start Network Program.” Parents can also call 337-521-7134 or email ecnetwork@lpssonline.com for more information or help with their application.

To qualify for one of the available seats, families must be working, in school, or actively seeking work.

They must also meet the household income requirements. For more information about eligibility requirements, please review the attached flyer (or download it here.)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel