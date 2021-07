LPSS releases start/end times for parish schools

The Lafayette Parish School System has released start and end times for parish schools.

Here are the times, by school, for the 2021-2022 school year:

Elementary Schools

Baranco, Dr Raphael A Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Billeaud, Martial Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Boucher, Alice Elementary 8:30 AM to 3:50 PM

Broadmoor Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Burke, Charles Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Carencro Heights Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Drexel, Katherine Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Duson Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Evangeline Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Faulk, J W Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Gallet, Ernest Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

James, J W Elementary 8:25 AM to 3:40 PM

Judice, L Leo Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Lindon, Green T Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Live Oak Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Montgomery, S J Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Myrtle Place Elementary 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Ossun Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Middlebrook, Cpl M Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Prairie Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Ridge Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Truman Early Childhood 8:45 AM to 3:45 PM

Westside Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Woodvale Elementary 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Middle Schools

Acadian Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Alleman, L J Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Breaux, Paul Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Broussard Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Carencro Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Judice Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Lafayette Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Martin, Edgar Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Milton Elem/Middle 7:55 AM to 3:10 PM

Scott Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM

Youngsville Middle 8:35 AM to 3:50 PM