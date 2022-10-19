LPSS Principal receives recognition for outstanding school leadership

The Lafayette Parish School System is pleased to announce that Ms. Catherine Bricelj, principal of Myrtle Place Elementary School, has been selected as a 2022 recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership by the U.S. Department of Education.

Principals who are chosen as Terrel H. Bell Award recipients have transformed their schools and have shown that their vision and collaborative leadership styles have produced outstanding results for all of their students to develop academically, emotionally, physically, socially and culturally.

Myrtle Place Elementary moved from a “C” rated school to an “A” school under Principal Bricelj's leadership.

While many programs and services contributed to the school’s academic success, Principal Bricelj believes deeply that creating a school culture that emphasizes strong relationships, building trust, and focusing on what is needed to support everyone is the secret.

Principal Bricelj believes the best way to create this culture is to first take a step back, listen and observe, and meet students where they are.

This foundational belief is what led Principal Bricelj to create a school program that uses data and observation that tells a story about each individual child so that teachers can tailor instruction to meet their needs.

Principal Bricelj will be presented with the award in November during the National Blue Ribbon Schools ceremony in Washington, D.C.