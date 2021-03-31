LPSS principal named as semifinalist for Principal of the Year

The Lafayette Parish School System announced on Wednesday that a principal with the school system has been named a semifinalist for the Louisiana Principal of the Year competition.

Ginger Richard who is the principal of Green T. Lindon Elementary School was named a semifinalist on Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Education. She joins 23 other principals in the running to be a finalist for principal of the year.

LPSS says that Richard's hard work and dedication is evident at this school and is commendable at the state level.

Superintendent Trosclair shared this news with the families of Green T. Lindon stating, “A huge congratulations and thank you to Ms. Richard for her commitment and dedication to the Green T. Lindon students, staff, and community.”

Finalists will be selected from this group and announced live at the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit during an event on May 25 in New Orleans.

See other finalist in Acadiana here.

