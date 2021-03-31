LDOE announces 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year Semifinalists on Tuesday.

The 48 semifinalists are elementary, middle and high school educators from school systems across the state. Finalists will be selected from this group and announced live at the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit during the plenary event on May 25 in New Orleans.

“Our teachers and leaders have been doing hero's work over the past year to educate during the pandemic and a historically active hurricane season,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to these 48 semifinalists. Our state is in a better place today because of their service to children and families.”

All Teacher and Principal of the Year Semifinalists will be honored at the 15th Annual Excellent Educators Awards Gala that will be held virtually on July 16.

School systems from all across the state submitted nominations to the state-level Teacher and Principal of the Year process. The Department recognizes that great teachers and school leaders are critical to student success.

One teacher in Acadiana is on that list of teacher semifinalists

Evangeline Parish - Kayla Joseph

Principals on the semifinalist list include:

Jefferson Davis Parish: Selena Gomes

Lafayette Parish - Ginger Richard

St. Landry Parish - Kellie Rabalais

St. Martin Parish - Kevin Dugas

St. Mary Parish - Shantell Toups

Vermilion Parish - Patricia Gaspard

Annually, the Department, in partnership with Dream Teachers and the Louisiana Association of Principals , recognizes and celebrates some of the state’s most exceptional educators through the Teacher and Principal of the Year programs.

" These programs provide an opportunity to acknowledge those teachers and leaders who are making exceptional gains with students. Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s education profession."

See the full list below:



