LPSS plans groundbreaking celebration for new Lafayette High School

Posted at 9:10 AM, Sep 18, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new Lafayette High School.

The event begins at 9 am on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 3000 West Congress Street, the current site of Lafayette High School.

Click here to view the final renderings of what the school will look like in the future, as presented by the Lafayette Parish School Board during a special town hall meeting last Monday.

For more information, visit the Lafayette Parish School System website.

