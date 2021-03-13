LPSS offering students weekend tutoring classes at David Thibodaux STEM

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System is now offering remediation and tutoring classes on Saturdays starting this weekend at David Thibodeaux STEM for students who have fallen behind on their grades and wish to make them up.

According to LPSS Spokesperson Allison Dickerson, the program is a pupil progression plan to help students be successful and involves students who have with five or more "zeros" in class to help tutor them to recover their grades.

"This is just one option offered by schools," said Dickerson. "Usually in non-COVID school years, students are given the chance for tutoring and grade recovery before or after school. This program is now being offered on Saturdays to help students make up for that time."

LPSS staff and teachers are volunteering their time to offer tutoring to students.

"We want to do everything that we can to make sure students are productive and successful," said Dickerson.

The program also welcomes parents who can also come and ask questions to teachers and discuss things in-person.

"So if a parent is unsure how Google Classroom works, the teachers are available to help parents understand this so that they can help their children navigate their learning going forward," said Dickerson.

The program begins March 13 at David Thibodaux STEM in Lafayette.

