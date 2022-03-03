LPSS: Masks not required on school buses

The Lafayette Parish School System has confirmed that masks will no longer be required on their school buses.

The system has been following CDC and state Department of Education guidance for dealing with COVID, and last week the CDC said it no longer was requiring masks "on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs."

Masks are optional on parish school campuses. Here's the latest policy.

During this school year, the system has struggled to keep all its buses running on a daily basis because of staffing issues.

