LPSS issues update on schools in bad weather

The Lafayette Parish School System has enacted weather safety protocols on all campuses, and is asking parents who haven't brought their kids to school to stay home.

"All students have been removed from portable buildings and are sheltering in place inside the main buildings," a message sent to parents states. "Students who have not yet reported to school today, should not travel at this time. These absences will be excused. At this time, we have no plans to close school early as roadways are unsafe for travel. We will provide updates as needed."

