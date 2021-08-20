LPSS: Incident resolved at Acadiana High on Friday morning

After reports of a Friday morning incident at Acadiana High School, KATC reached out to LPSS on the matter.

LPSS could not confirm any claims that are being spread around social media about the incident which happened at around 8:00 am.

Those claims, according to social media posts, say the incident involved a student wearing a hoodie who was allegedly tased by a resource officer.

A spokesperson with LPSS says the matter has been resolved and all students are in class. The school day has resumed as normal.

No lock downs were implemented.

