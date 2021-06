The Lafayette Parish School System is now hiring teachers for K-5 summer school. Applicants from both inside and outside the school district are encouraged to apply in order to fill the positions as soon as possible.

For K-2 the sites are S.J. Montgomery Elementary School and Cpl M. Middlebrook Elementary. For grades 3-5 the site is J. Wallace James Elementary School.

For more information or to apply visit: https://www.applitrack.com/lafayette/onlineapp/jobpostings/view.asp.