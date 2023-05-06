LPSS educator recognized at Milken Educator Award Gala in Los Angeles

Following January's surprise announcement in front of a packed assembly, 3rd grade teacher and 2022 Milken Educator Award recipient Corrie Campbell experienced the red carpet treatment recently when she traveled to Los Angeles to receive a $25,000 cash prize during a national forum held at UCLA April 20-21.

The gala celebration culminated a powerful professional development experience for Milken Educators to “Celebrate, Elevate and Activate” K-12 teaching.

“From the original cadre of 12 outstanding educators in California, the Milken Educator Network has grown to a nationwide force of more than 2,900 educators. Tonight, that network expands still further, with the induction of 35 professionals whose talent and dedication are helping to ensure a brighter future for thousands of young Americans – indeed, for our very nation itself,” stated Lowell Milken.

“We shine a spotlight on these men and women so that when they return to their schools, they will know that their work is not only noticed but treasured. We hope that they will inspire many other talented young people to become exceptional teachers, principals and specialists, keeping the fire of learning alive in the hearts and minds of young people for decades to come.”

"Lafayette Parish is thrilled for Ms. Campbell to join this prestigious network of veteran educators from across the country as they collaborate to find ways to elevate the teaching profession and shape the field of education for generations to come," states Superintendent Trosclair.

The Milken Educator Awards Forum gathered the 2022 recipients from across the country to network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders to discuss how to increase their impact on K-12 education. Activities centered around the forum’s theme of

“Elevating Educators” and the support new recipients will receive as members of the national Milken Educator Network of excellence.

