Teacher recipient of $25,000 Milken Educator Award

Third grade teacher Corrie Campbell, you're a Louisiana Milken Educator! She gets some help with her oversized $25,000 check from colleagues and visiting dignitaries. The cash prize is unrestricted, and recipients may use the money however they choose.<br/><br/>From left, Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley; Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Duplechain Trosclair; Green T. Lindon Elementary School Principal Nancy Credeur; recipient Corrie Campbell; Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Awards; and Teddy Broussard, senior trainer for the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.<br/><br/>
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jan 25, 2023
A Lafayette Parish teacher has received, national recognition for her work in the classroom.

Corrie Campbell, A third grade teacher at Green T. Lindon, is the recipient of a $25,000 "Milken Educator Award."

The award is given to teachers, who have been recognized for their outstanding work, leadership, and ability to be a great teacher to students

"It's a huge honor to have this, I'm just really humbled and I'm excited for the next journey, but right now I'm just speechless and shocked." said, Corrie Campbell, recipient of $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

