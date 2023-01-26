Teacher recipient of $25,000 Milken Educator Award

A Lafayette Parish teacher has received, national recognition for her work in the classroom.

Corrie Campbell, A third grade teacher at Green T. Lindon, is the recipient of a $25,000 "Milken Educator Award."

The award is given to teachers, who have been recognized for their outstanding work, leadership, and ability to be a great teacher to students

"It's a huge honor to have this, I'm just really humbled and I'm excited for the next journey, but right now I'm just speechless and shocked." said, Corrie Campbell, recipient of $25,000 Milken Educator Award.