LPSS denies sexual assault took place at OCHS

Lafayette Parish School System officials are denying that student was raped at Comeaux High School Thursday.

KATC has been contacted by several viewers who say a student at the school was sexually assaulted in a restroom Thursday. We've reached out to Lafayette Police to see if a report was made.

We also reached out to LPSS, who sent a statement describing this as a "false rumor circulating on social media."

"LPSS is aware of a rumor circulating on social media stating that a student was raped on the Comeaux High School campus. This rumor is false.

While we can confirm that an incident took place on campus yesterday between students, we are still investigating the details surrounding the incident. Because this is an active investigation involving students, no further information will be provided.

We want to assure our community that reports of sexual assault on our campuses are thoroughly investigated and reported to law enforcement as required by law. Individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law and board policy."

We did ask LPSS how they can deny a rape occurred if they're still investigating what happened, and we'll update this story as soon as we receive a response.