LPSS board votes to increase salary, approve bonus for teachers

The Lafayette Parish School Board has approved a raise for teachers and a bonus check for employees.

At their board meeting on Wednesday, The board approved a $750 salary increase to the teacher pay scale funded by the 2002 Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund with an effective date of November 1, 2021.

The board also approved the payout of the excess to classroom teachers as defined in the Administrative Plan in the amount of $1,646.41 per eligible employee actively employed in October 2021.

The creation of a $2,400,000 reserve in the 2002 Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund to be used to fund the salary increase if future sales tax revenues are not adequate was also approved.

Board members also considered a change to the COVID quarantine guidelines which would change contact tracing implementation. That vote failed.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel