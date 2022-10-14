LPSS bans "Paqui One Chip" social media challenge

Lafayette Parish School System issued an important notice to students, parents and guardians regarding the "Paqui One Chip" social media challenge.

According to officials, students across the nation have been hospitalized as a result of a reaction to the extremely high Scoville heat unit (SHU) measurements of the chip.

In recent events, LPSS students required medical attention due to taking part in this social media challenge.

According to National Poison Control Center, "The Paqui One Chip Challenge is a social media challenge that involves the consumption of a spicy tortilla chip. The chip contains capsaicin, a compound found naturally in chili peppers. Capsaicin consumption typically causes mouth and throat pain, but can also result in more serious health problems, esophageal damages, chest pain, heart palpitations, and even heart attacks."

The Paqui chip company's disclaimer states that the chip " should not be ingested by individuals who are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, or who are minors , pregnant or have medical conditions."

Participation in this challenge is a serious health and safety concern for students and because of this, Paqui chips are banned from LPSS school campuses and facilities, effective immediately.

LPSS students in possession of the Paqui chip, those who provide the chip to others, and those who participate in the chip challenge while on school grounds, on buses, or at LPSS-sponsored activities will face disciplinary action which may include suspension as outlined in the LPSS 2022-2023 Student/Parent Handbook.

LPSS Superintendent, Irma Trosclair, urges parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of participating in the Paqui One Chip Challenge, as well as other potentially harmful internet challenges.

Parents and Guardians are also urged to routinely monitor and be aware of their children's social media and online activities. Talk to your child about being "social media responsible."

Discuss the serious consequences that can result from making poor choices.

Encourage them to not participate in any challenge that is potentially dangerous to their health and well-being, or to the health and well-being of others.

Help from poison control is available online from webPOISONCONTROL and by phone at 1-800-222-1222. Both options are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day.

