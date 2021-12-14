LPSS, authorities investigate alleged threat made to L.J. Alleman

Rumors and a social post regrading an alleged threat to L.J. Alleman are being investigated by LPSS and law enforcement.

That investigation began on Monday, December 13, after school administration became aware of the possible threat.

According to LPSS, the individuals involved in creating the threat have been identified.

LPSS says the L.J. Alleman campus is secured and safe.

School instruction continued as normal on Tuesday, December 14.

