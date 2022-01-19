LPSS announces Student of the Year

On Wednesday, the Lafayette Parish School System formally announced the 2022 Student of the Year winners for elementary, middle, and high school.

Each year, one student from each school is selected as the student of the year. Those students then competed for district Student of the Year.

Students were judged in a process that included a written essay, student portfolio, and an interview judged by a panel of retired teachers and administrators.

LPSS said forty-seven students represented their schools as part of the district selection process.

District Winners are:

● Elementary: Adeline Hoffpauir, Myrtle Place Elementary School—5th Grade

● Middle: Lincoln Trumps, Paul Breaux Middle School—8th Grade

● High: Avril Orme, Early College Academy—12th Grade

Selected finalist will move on to represent the LPSS at the regional level. If selected during regional competition, the students will compete at the state-level competition.

