LPSS announces new meal box distribution program

Additional meal distribution options are now available for Lafayette Parish students.

The Lafayette Parish School System made the announcement on Friday, January 14, 2022.

The distribution is a part of the school system's continued partnership with Focus Foods to provide meal boxes to families. The program launched at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

All children 18 years of age and younger who reside in Lafayette Parish are eligible to receive a box containing seven snacks and seven suppers under the USDA guidelines and the CACFP Child and Nutrition Program.

According to LPSS, meal boxes delivered directly to the child’s current home address contains and shelf-stable snacks, supper, and milk. Meal boxes available for pickup at drive-thru hub sites will also include ready-to-eat frozen foods.

There are now two options for parents to choose from:

Home Delivery = meal kit box including 7 days of snack and supper all shelf-stable delivered weekly to the parent/guardian’s home

Hub Outlet Pickup = meal kit box including 7 days of snack and supper with both frozen and shelf-stable options The distribution outlet has a convenient drive-thru from Tuesday - Saturday from 11:30am – 6:30pm at 5401 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503



LPSS says parents already registered for home delivery that would like to add frozen meals, can contact Focus Foods customer service and request to be added for hub site pickup for their combined boxes.

Re-registration is not required, just a call to customer service. Frozen boxes can not be delivered to homes

Families can sign up at:

https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/all_parishes_meal_box_form

or online at:

https://www.focusfoods.us

For more information about the program, contact Focus Foods customer service:

(225) 936-4750 or customerservice@thetdpgroup.com

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel