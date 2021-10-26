Acadiana district decisions on face masks in schools

Due to the decline in COVID cases, the current mask mandate set forth by the Governor has been lifted, effective October 27, 2021, for school districts that follow the existing quarantine guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Read the proclamation here.

KATC has reached out to each school district in the area to see what, if any, decision has been made regarding face masks in schools.

ACADIA PARISH

The Acadia Parish School System is currently reviewing the most recent Governor's Covid Executive Order issued this afternoon regarding K-12 facial coverings and quarantining, Superintendent Scott Richard says. The district plans to communicate with everyone by close of business tomorrow, Wednesday, any changes for the Acadia Parish School System as a result of the new rules once thoroughly reviewed.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

LPSS has its quarantine procedure outlined in the Learn Lafayette plan; therefore, masks are now optional and are not required in the school district for students and staff, according to a spokesperson for LPSS. In the event of a positive case, LPSS will continue to quarantine those in close contact with a positive case. Students and staff members who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine if exposed to a positive COVID case.

Read more here.

As a reminder, federal regulation requires individuals to continue to wear face masks while utilizing public transportation; for this reason, LPSS will continue to require masks on LPSS buses when students are being transported to and from school, and school-related activities. Students will not be allowed on a bus without a mask.

LPSS says they appreciate everyone’s support to slow the spread of this virus by practicing good hygiene, social distancing, and following the established safety protocols on school campuses. The Lafayette Parish School System wants to assure parents that the safety of students and staff is their number one priority as they continue through the school year.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

There are no changes as of now, according to Superintendent Patrick Jenkins.

