LPSS and Focus Foods announced extended partnership

The Lafayette Parish School System says that Focus Foods has announced their continued partnership for food distribution.

Prepackaged nutritious meal boxes will be available for all children within the parish eighteen or under. This school year, Focus Foods is continuing the feeding program which launched on August 13, 2021.

Officials says the company's focus is to distribute nutritious meal boxes to families in Lafayette Parish so that students can focus on learning and parents can focus on enjoying a little more free time throughout their week.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 will be the last week for distribution sites for Lafayette Parish.

"As Focus Foods has evolved, we will be offering two convenient options for parents to choose from," they state in a release.

Families are only allowed to pick one option and receive one box per child each week:

Families can receive meal kits and support their schools by signing up for weekly home delivery at https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/all_parishes_meal_box_form or online at the Focus Foods website.

Families that prefer to pick up their boxes can do so starting November 6th.

The distribution outlet will be open Tuesday thru Saturday from 11:30am – 6:30pm at 5401 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503. There will be options of frozen or shelf stable boxes at the outlet while offering the convenience of a drive thru 5 days a week.



All children 18 years of age and younger who reside in Lafayette Parish are eligible to receive a box containing (7) seven snacks and (7) seven suppers weekly under the USDA CACFP Child and Nutrition Program. The meal boxes being delivered will contain ready to eat shelf-stable snacks, meals, and beverages that do not require refrigeration.

Families that have previously registered, please register for home delivery through the link below. This will be the only registration necessary for the entire school year.

LPSS says that registration only takes two minutes. Just click the link or visit focusfoods.org. https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/all_parishes_meal_box_form

Focus Foods is a full-service vendor of meal and nutrition solutions that prepares, packages, and distributes unitized, frozen, and shelf-stable meals along with supplementary snacks, fruits, juices and milk.

