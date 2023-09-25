LPSO warns of telephone scam

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to warn citizens of a current phone scam.

In this version, the scammer is posing as a member of local law enforcement seeking some sort of payment from the victim.

**Please be advised, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office does not seek any type of payment over the telephone.**

No law enforcement agency will call you out of the blue and demand payment to clear a warrant or for any other reason.

"The forms of payment the scammer requests are most often non-traceable and non-transferable, so recovery seldom happens," a release states. "If you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, do NOT transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately."

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call (337) 232-9211.

Here are some tips from the FDICand the FTC to avoid scams.

