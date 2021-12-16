LPSO: Man accused of firing gun near homes in Carencro arrested after search

One person has been arrested after Lafayette Parish deputies responded to multiple calls for service in a residential area of Carencro Wednesday.

A spokesperson for LPSO says deputies received the calls just before 2 p.m. about a man discharging a firearm in the area of the 100 block of Brina Lane. Once on scene, deputies and members of the K9 unit searched the surrounding areas.

Authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Toby Boutte. Within hours, LPSO says Boutte was located in St. Landry Parish and taken into custody by the LPSO SWAT Team in coordination with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Boutte is facing charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

LPSO says no other information on the incident is available.

