The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office would like the public's assistance to locate a teen missing from the Scott area.

Antonio Alfred, 16, was last seen on 10/08/2021, wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts. Antonio is believed to still be in the Scott/Lafayette, LA area.

If you see Antonio, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.