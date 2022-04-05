LPSO investigating three separate weekend shootings

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

In the first incident, deputies say one person was hospitalized for an apparent gunshot wound just after midnight Saturday, April 2. LPSO says further details of this shooting are still under investigation.

Hours later, deputies responded to a second, unrelated shooting in the 800 block of Lajaunie Road which happened at around 4:00 a.m. A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. The case is still under investigation.

A third shooting was reported on Sunday, April 3, at around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of German Road. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Casiana Edu, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery as a result of the shooting.

No other information was provided in these cases.

