LPSO investigates decomposed body found in Ossun

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle last week.

The decomposing body was found in a vehicle that was parked in the 1300 block of La. 93, a spokesperson said. The body was found at about 9:15 p.m. on March 9, which was last Thursday.

Investigators are still working to establish the cause of death, and the spokesperson was unable to provide any information as to the person's identity yet.

This is a developing story, and we'll update it as we received more information.