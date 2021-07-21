LPSO asking for other storage unit theft victims to come forward

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is requesting that any resident with a storage unit that was recently broken into in Lafayette Parish contact detectives as part of an active investigation.

Citizens reporting storage unit burglaries should be prepared to provide a detailed list of the stolen items, according to an LPSO spokesperson.

Throughout this investigation, Paul Kost Jr. was identified as a suspect.

Investigators say a search warrant executed at Kost’s residence lead to the discovery of multiple items, reported as stolen from storage units in Lafayette Parish, which detectives recovered.

Kost was arrested and booked on burglary charges.

Contact LPSO detectives at (337) 232-9211 to report stolen items or if you have any other information related to this investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel