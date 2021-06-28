LPSO asking for help in finding catalytic converter thief

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man captured on surveillance video.

The man is shown on video stealing a catalytic converter at a business in the 300 block of Diesel Drive in Scott, deputies say.

The video shows the man removing the catalytic converter from a GMC C4500 truck by cutting it, deputies say.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country, and Acadiana is no exception. Thieves steal them from vehicles in order to sell the metals in them. Replacing a catalytic converter that has been stolen is extremely costly. To see some tips to protect your own vehicle, click here.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (337) 236-5636 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.