Houston Police offer tips to foil catalytic converter thefts

Houston Police have created a video with tips to help you avoid being a victim of catalytic converter theft.

The theft of the parts has risen across the nation, including in Acadiana.

The thieves cut the parts out of cars, and then sell them to metal buyers because of the metals inside.

In this video, Sgt Tracy Hicks with the HPD Auto Theft Crime Tasks Force discusses thefts of catalytic converters. Catalytic converter thefts are up 300% from this time last year. Sgt. Hicks provides tips on how to keep you from being a victim including things you can buy to protect your property.

Among the tips are:



Park in well-lit areas

Use your garage

Buy an engraver and etch part of your VIN or your license plate number on the part

Use heat-resistant paint to paint your converter a bright color

Purchase chains or covers that make it harder for thieves to cut your converter off your vehicle

To watch the video, click here