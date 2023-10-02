LPD to host 40th Annual National Night Out

LAFAYETTE, La. — On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, neighborhoods throughout Lafayette are invited to join the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) for the 40th Annual National Night Out.

According to LPD, National Night Out brings together a partnership between the community and the police to make neighborhoods safer by raising awareness about crime prevention and public safety, and by sending a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and are fighting back.

LPD encourages citizens to lock their doors, turn on porch lights in support of National Night Out, and help strengthen police-community partnerships by joining officers at Girard Park Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Children can enjoy a bounce house, pizza, face painting, meet McGruff the Crime Dog and horses from LPD's Mounted Patrol, and walk through the Lafayette Fire Department's Smoke House where fog will simulate smoke and firefighters will teach them how smoke alarms work and how to escape a fire. High school students interested in a career in law enforcement can learn about and sign up for the LPD Explorer Program. In addition, nearly a dozen organizations will be on hand to provide information to participants.

National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and locally co-sponsored by the Lafayette Police Department. More than 16,400 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world observe the event.