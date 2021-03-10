Congestion backs up on Ambassador Caffery as LPD conducts survey of fatal crash scene

The Lafayette Police Department closed Ambassador Caffery at its intersection with Guilbeau Road on Thursday to survey the scene of the fatal crash that occurred on March 5, 2021.

The closure began at 9:00 am with an expected completion time of 10:30 am. During that time, congestion backed up onto Ambassador Caffery.

During the road closure, police say they will intermittently close the northbound travel lanes of Ambassador Caffery to vehicle traffic.

The Southbound left turn lanes of Ambassador Caffery will be closed preventing left turns onto Guilbeau Road.

Westbound lanes in the 700 block of Guilbeau Road approaching the Ambassador Caffery intersection will be closed to all vehicle traffic at Chapel Drive.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel