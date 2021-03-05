Ambassador Caffery reopens following fatal crash at Guilbeau Road

UPDATE: Lafayette Police say the northbound and southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery have reopened following this morning's fatal crash at Guilbeau Road.

The merge lane from Guilbeau to Ambassador is still closed and will be reopened shortly.

---------

Lafayette Police say one person was killed Friday morning in the crash at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Guilbeau Road

The crash occurred around 1:45 am on March 5 and involved a dump truck and two other vehicles.

Police say when they arrived on scene the dump truck was on fire.

Through an investigation it was learned that the driver of the dump truck hit two vehicles before impacting a utility pole which then fell into the roadway causing a power outage.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver of another vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The second driver sustained no injuries in the crash, they said.

The identity of the dump truck driver is unknown at this time and police say that information will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

KATC's Abby Breidenbach was LIVE at the scene on Friday morning.

